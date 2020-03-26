Boise woman accused of threatening man with gun at grocery store, police say

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise Police arrested a woman Wednesday evening after police allege that she threatened a man at the grocery store on Federal Way with gun.

Julie Smith, 49, of Boise, is charged on suspicion of aggravated assault and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the business in the 3500 block of South Federal Way, according to a BPD news release. The suspect and the victim did not know each other.

“After reviewing surveillance video and conducting a thorough investigation, evidence showed that during an argument with the victim, the suspect indicated she was going to access her firearm, which was in a holster on her hip, causing the victim to fear for his safety,” BPD reported.

The incident occurred just hours after Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide 21-day stay-home order due to the coronavirus. Police did not say whether the argument began over a fight for groceries.