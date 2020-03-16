City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation facilities close, programs suspended

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls is implementing additional changes for public health and safety that will impact public programs and facilities throughout the city.

Beginning today, the city is suspending all classes, lessons and programs through the Parks and Recreation Department. In addition, all indoor Parks and Recreation facilities including the Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Activity Center and the Recreation Center will be closed until further notice. While the Zoo and Golf Courses are still closed for the season, the city will be assessing operations of those facilities over the next few weeks.

Parks and trails are still open and available to the public, although there will be no organized sports or other programs from the city at those facilities. Parks staff are increasing efforts to regularly clean and sanitize playground equipment, but urge the public to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state public health agencies regarding social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing guidelines.

The city has increased the frequency and levels of sanitization at facilities throughout the city, including the care and cleaning of commonly touched surfaces. Hand sanitizer has been provided throughout the city and sanitizer dispensers have been installed in city facilities. Employees have also received information on hygiene and sanitization procedures recommended by the CDC and public health.

For more information and updates on health information related to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to follow Eastern Idaho Public Health on social media and online. Information will also be available on the City of Idaho Falls website and social media. General health information and recommendations for individuals, families and businesses can also be found on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.