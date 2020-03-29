Country star Joe Diffie dies from complications of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie died Sunday from complications of coronavirus.

Diffie’s publicist, Scott Adkins, confirmed the news and asked that his family be given privacy.

The 61-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. At the time, he shared a message with his fans.

“We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” Diffie said.

The Grand Ole Opry member is known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From the Sun” and “Pickup Man.”