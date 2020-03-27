Delivering toilet paper to those in need for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

With the spread of COVID-19, it’s been difficult to find toilet paper at many retailers. When stores receive a shipment, it’s gone immediately and many people have reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking if there is any way to get some.

This week we were able to purchase three large cases of toilet paper and split them into 15 separate packages. We took to social media to find out who needs TP and went on a mission to drop it off while practicing safe social distancing.

Watch the video above to see how it turned out and if you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.