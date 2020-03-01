Dog survives being shot during Georgia home invasion

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WGCL) — “This little thing right here is just like a little guard dog,” Dion Ewing said.

Starla the two-year-old Yorkie even has the wounds to prove it.

“We’re trying to keep her limited on the movement because of where she got injured and they don’t want her to rip her lacerations,” Ewing explained. “She got shot in her front leg and back leg,” Ewing said.

Ewing told CBS46 it all happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m. two men got a little too close for comfort.

“My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching,” Ewing said.

Ewing’s young niece was home alone with Starla. She watched as the two men began forcing their way in.

“The other partner turned around and started kicking it from the back, and kicked it about two times in the door came open,” Ewing explained.

Once inside the men immediately fired two shots at Starla. That’s when Ewing’s niece made her escape through the garage. The gunmen followed.

“As she was running out the one who had the gun asked the other one if they wanted them to shoot her,” Ewing said.

Thankfully the men didn’t shoot. They were distracted.

“The dog was chasing behind them. Even after being shot,” Ewing said.

The men jumped in their car and sped away.

“They’re cowards. I think that if you know anything please turn them in,” Ewing pleaded.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the gunmen is asked to call Detective Guin of the South Fulton Police department at (470) 809-7355 and report what they know.

