East Idaho Elects: Here is everyone running in eastern Idaho’s contested primary elections

IDAHO FALLS — Counties throughout eastern Idaho are gearing up for contested primary elections on May 19. Here are all the contested primaries in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Custer, Fremont, Madison, Jefferson, Lemhi, Power, Oneida and Teton.

Bannock County

County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent commissioner Ernie Moser, R-Inkom, is being challenged by Joel Jolley, also from Inkom, for the Republican nomination. Two independents from Pocatello, Robert Ballard and former Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielson, will compete against the winner in November.

Bonneville County

County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent County Commissioner Dave Radford is running for the Idaho Legislature leaving his seat in the Bonneville County Commission open. Former Idaho Rep. Tom Loertscher of Iona, Brady Belliston of Idaho Falls and Jon Walker of Ammon are contending for the Republican nomination.

Bonneville County Sheriff

Sheriff Paul Wilde is retiring as the Bonneville County Sheriff. Mike Dickson of Iona, Timothy K. Downs of Idaho Falls, and Samuel Hulse of Idaho Falls are running for the Republican nomination to take Wilde’s place.

Bingham County

County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent Commissioner Mark Bair of Firth is being challenged by another Firth local Kevin Bary Christensen in the Republican primary.

Butte County

County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent commissioner Rose Beverly is not seeking re-election. Lisa Durham, Zach Bowhay and Hootie Langseth are looking for the Republican nomination to take her place.

Butte County Sheriff

Sheriff Dave Hansen is being challenged by Eric Craig Northrup for the Republican nomination.

Caribou County

County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent Commissioner Phil Christensen is not running for reelection. Three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination Marty McCullough and Dave Peoples from Soda Springs and Grant Simons from Bancroft.

Caribou County Sheriff

Sheriff Kelly Wells, R-Soda Springs, has two challengers for the Republican nomination, Paul Gritton of Soda Springs and J. Adam Mabey of Bancroft.

Custer County

Custer County Sheriff

Joel M. Peterson and Scott Drexler are taking on Sheriff Stu Lumpkin for the Republican nomination.

Custer County Prosecutor

Incumbent prosecutor Justin B Oleson is being challenged by Jason MacKrill in the Republican primary.

Fremont County

County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent Commissioner Bill Baxter is not running for reelection, which leaves his seat open. Shellie Blanchard of Chester, Blair Dance of Ashton, and Matt Froehlich of St. Anthony are all seeking the Republican nomination.

County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent Commissioner Jordon Stoddard is not seeking reelection. Four Republicans from St. Anthony are looking to take his place: David R. Davis, Scott Kamachi, Larry Singleton and David Hobbs.

Fremont County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Len Humphries of St. Anthony, is being challenged by fellow Republican John Virgin from St. Anthony.

Jefferson County

County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent Commissioner Shayne Young, R-Rigby, is being challenged by Brian M Farnsworth of Rigby.

County Commissioner District 2

Ty Belnap of Rigby is taking on incumbent Commissioner Scott B. Hancock, R-Rigby, for the Republican nomination.

Prosecuting Attorney

Mark Taylor from Rigby is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Prosecutor Paul G. Butikofer of Rigby as the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney.

Lemhi County

County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent commissioner Ken Minor is not running for re-election. Republicans Gary Goodman, John Blayden and Leah Madsen from Salmon are hoping for the nomination to take his place.

County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent commissioner Richard W. Snyder, R-Lemhi, is being challenged by Laura (Kathy) Hatch, from Tendoy and F. James Whittaker from Leadore for the Republican nomination.

Oneida County

County Commissioner District 2

Ken Eliason of Holbrook and Ray Hubbard of Malad are competing for the Republican nomination.

Madison County

County Commissioner District 2

County Commissioner Jon Weber of Rexburg is leaving his seat on the county commission to run for the Idaho Legislature. Bron Leatham and Douglas J. Smith of Rexburg are running to take Weber’s place as Republicans.

Teton County

County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent commissioner Harley G. Wilcox, R-Victor, is being challenged by two other Victor locals, Richard Nansen and Timothy Wells, for the Republican nomination.

Teton County Sheriff

With the current sheriff, Tony Liford, not running for reelection, two Republicans, Kendell Bowser of Newdale and Clint Lemieux of Tetonia are looking to take his place.