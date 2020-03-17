East Idaho Elects: New candidate running for Bonneville County Sheriff

IDAHO FALLS — A new contender has jumped into the race for Bonneville County sheriff.

Mike Dickson announced Tuesday that he is running for Bonneville County Sheriff. Dickson has spent 30 years in the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. He has been on the SWAT team and was a backcountry deputy, a civil deputy and a narcotics detective.

“I’ve learned a lot in those 30 years. Ten years in narcotics, I saw what methamphetamines did to families. Bonneville County is different than that. I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to make a change. I want to make a positive change by fighting the drugs more than we are now,” Dickson told EastIdahoNews.com about why he decided to run for sheriff.

Dickson grew up in Idaho Falls and after receiving a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, he returned to Idaho Falls and spent the rest of his career in the sheriff’s office.

“I want to be a working sheriff. Not just a 9-to-5 sheriff that will sit behind a desk,” Dickson said during his announcement speech at Guns N Gear in Idaho Falls. “I want to be the sheriff that works with my deputies, on their case.”

With the growth in population the county is experiencing, Dickson said there will be more crime but he wants to work to stay ahead of that increase in crime.

“If we can fight that crime quickly, then it won’t get out of hand,” Dickson said.

Dickson is one of three candidates running for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The other two are Timothy K. Downs and Samuel Hulse. All are running as Republicans and will be on the May 19 Republican primary ballot.