First Utahn dies of COVID-19, health department says

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A Utahn diagnosed with COVID-19 has died of the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, officials announced Sunday.

Doctors said the patient was a man older than 60 years old and from Davis County. He suffered from underlying health conditions prior to contracting the disease, and was being treated at Lakeview Hospital. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a news release.

Further details about the death weren’t immediately available.

“First and foremost, Jeanette and I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said in a statement. “The pain this family must be feeling right now puts into perspective the sacrifices we are all making to keep one another safe and healthy. We encourage everyone to do their part by practicing safe health practices, including social distancing.”

Dr. Angela Dunn, UDOH state epidemiologist, said in a statement that even though some Utahns will lose their life to the disease “it is heartbreaking to announce this first death.”

“We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Dunn said. “We need all Utah residents to do their part in taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of this illness.”

The death comes as confirmed case numbers in the state reached 137 as of Saturday.

The first positive case in Utah was confirmed on March 6, just hours after Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency in response to the virus.

The first case doesn’t include Mark Jorgensen, the St. George man who contracted the disease while aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and later came to Utah on Feb. 28 to recover. Since then, cases in Utah have grown.

UDOH is reminding Utahns to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the recommendations in its recent public health order, including: