Health districts report 90 cases of novel coronavirus statewide

IDAHO FALLS — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 90 across 13 counties in Idaho, according to Idaho’s seven health districts.

The health districts’ numbers are more current than the data that is listed on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s coronavirus website or on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Currently eastern Idaho has nine cases — two in Teton County, two in Madison County, two in Bannock County, two in Jefferson County and one in Bingham County, according to the Eastern Idaho Public Health District and Southeast Idaho Public Heath District.

The most confirmed cases are in Blaine County, which is reporting 40 cases, and Ada County, which is reporting 24.

Our partners at the Idaho Statesman in Boise are tracking the reported cases in realtime. Visit their coronavirus tracker here.