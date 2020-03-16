Here’s what schools are planning this week in the wake of coronavirus

IDAHO FALLS — As concerns about the coronavirus continue to increase, many local schools are determining whether to hold classes this week.

Here is a list of schools that have decided to close, stay open or do alternative learning. We will continue to add to this list as we hear about others.

SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSING OR HAVE ALTERNATIVE PLANS

Alturas International Academy: We will start with a “soft close” on March 16-17, with a full school closure from March 18-April 6. After spring break, teachers will be prepared to go online starting March 27. Additional details will be sent out.

American Heritage Charter School: From March 13-19, we will have Virtual/Online school for all students. Spring Break will begin as normal March 20. Kids are scheduled to return to class on March 30.

Bear Lake School District: Due to the coronavirus concerns, Bear Lake School District schools will be closed for three weeks. They are urging families to self-quarantine as much as possible to stop the spread.

Idaho Falls School District 91: In light of new guidance from the White House, Idaho Falls School District 91 will close schools effective Tuesday, March 17, through at least the end of Spring Break. For families who cannot find child care for their elementary-aged children on such short notice, D91’s elementary schools will provide emergency child care on Tuesday during regular school hours.

Madison School District 321: All schools will be closed from March 18-April 6. By closing on Wednesday, March 18, this will provide time for parents that work outside the home an opportunity to secure daycare or babysitter services for their young children. Spring Break will be expanded from March 30-April 6.

Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon will be closed Monday, March 16 to provide teachers time to plan in case of an extended closure. School will resume on a normal schedule Tuesday, March 17.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25: The Board of Trustees recommended to declare Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, 2020, emergency days of closure at all schools. Therefore, there will be no school held Tuesday March 17 through Friday April 3, 2020.

Sugar-Salem School District 322: Our plan for the foreseeable future is that we will cancel school attendance until further notice. We anticipate that this will be approximately three weeks, but we will keep everyone updated via email, text and our website. We believe that we can provide a great deal of education to our children online. Please watch for emails, text messages, and monitor the website for updates and information from your children’s teachers for information regarding their online and in-home schooling program.

Teton School District 401: No school for students March 16-27, March 30-April 3 (Spring break). We will evaluate future needs on April 2 and notify students, staff, parents and the community about plans for April 6 forward.

West Jefferson School District 253: The School Board voted in an emergency meeting for an early spring break for students starting Thursday, March 19th and 20th. Teachers will be required to come in on Thursday and Friday to prepare for online teaching options. The current plan is to return to school on March 30th. Grade 6-12 students will still come Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 & 18.

White Pine Charter School and White Pine STEM Academy: Closed March 17-20. Then we are on spring break. School will resume Monday, March 30.

SCHOOLS REMAINING OPEN