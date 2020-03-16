Here’s what schools are planning this week in the wake of coronavirus
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Coronavirus
IDAHO FALLS — As concerns about the coronavirus continue to increase, many local schools are determining whether to hold classes this week.
Here is a list of schools that have decided to close, stay open or do alternative learning. We will continue to add to this list as we hear about others.
Click here for information on local colleges and universities.
SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSING OR HAVE ALTERNATIVE PLANS
- Alturas International Academy: We will start with a “soft close” on March 16-17, with a full school closure from March 18-April 6. After spring break, teachers will be prepared to go online starting March 27. Additional details will be sent out.
- American Heritage Charter School: From March 13-19, we will have Virtual/Online school for all students. Spring Break will begin as normal March 20. Kids are scheduled to return to class on March 30.
- Bear Lake School District: Due to the coronavirus concerns, Bear Lake School District schools will be closed for three weeks. They are urging families to self-quarantine as much as possible to stop the spread.
- Idaho Falls School District 91: In light of new guidance from the White House, Idaho Falls School District 91 will close schools effective Tuesday, March 17, through at least the end of Spring Break. For families who cannot find child care for their elementary-aged children on such short notice, D91’s elementary schools will provide emergency child care on Tuesday during regular school hours.
- Madison School District 321: All schools will be closed from March 18-April 6. By closing on Wednesday, March 18, this will provide time for parents that work outside the home an opportunity to secure daycare or babysitter services for their young children. Spring Break will be expanded from March 30-April 6.
- Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon will be closed Monday, March 16 to provide teachers time to plan in case of an extended closure. School will resume on a normal schedule Tuesday, March 17.
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25: The Board of Trustees recommended to declare Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, 2020, emergency days of closure at all schools. Therefore, there will be no school held Tuesday March 17 through Friday April 3, 2020.
- Sugar-Salem School District 322: Our plan for the foreseeable future is that we will cancel school attendance until further notice. We anticipate that this will be approximately three weeks, but we will keep everyone updated via email, text and our website. We believe that we can provide a great deal of education to our children online. Please watch for emails, text messages, and monitor the website for updates and information from your children’s teachers for information regarding their online and in-home schooling program.
- Teton School District 401: No school for students March 16-27, March 30-April 3 (Spring break). We will evaluate future needs on April 2 and notify students, staff, parents and the community about plans for April 6 forward.
- West Jefferson School District 253: The School Board voted in an emergency meeting for an early spring break for students starting Thursday, March 19th and 20th. Teachers will be required to come in on Thursday and Friday to prepare for online teaching options. The current plan is to return to school on March 30th. Grade 6-12 students will still come Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 & 18.
- White Pine Charter School and White Pine STEM Academy: Closed March 17-20. Then we are on spring break. School will resume Monday, March 30.
SCHOOLS REMAINING OPEN
- Butte County School District 111: Schools in Butte County will be open Monday, March 16. Please know that we will support families who decide to keep their children home.
- Bingham Academy: Bingham Academy is staying open, but will conduct ongoing monitoring of the situation and make adjustments if necessary and prudent.
- Blackfoot School District 55: There has not been potential for “community spread” to our schools. Closing schools too early has the potential to be as detrimental as closing schools too late. It is precisely because of that I feel school needs to be in session until it is prudent that schools close.
- Clark County School District 161: We are continuing with plans for school to be in session tomorrow, March 16. Please know that we are taking every aspect of this seriously. We will review what steps we will need to take next and make sure that we communicate it out to you.
- Fremont County Joint School District 215: We are continuing school Monday. Events are changing rapidly, and we will be meeting again Monday to review what steps we will need to take next.
- Jefferson School District 251: Agencies at every level of government including the state’s public health system urged us to continue school this week. We are continuing school tomorrow, Monday, March 16.
- Ririe School District 252: School will be held as scheduled on Monday. Due to changing circumstances, we will meet again tomorrow to review what steps we need to take next.
- Shelley School District 60: School will remain as scheduled and discussions about canceling school probably shouldn’t happen until “Local Community Transmission” occurs. Meaning someone from Shelley catches Covid-19 from someone else from Shelley.
- Snake River School District 252 will remain open