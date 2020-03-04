Idaho Falls holding meetings to discuss future of Northgate and 1st Street areas

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department is hosting a series of public outreach meetings to discuss the future of the Northgate and 1st Street areas beginning March 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pinecrest Golf Course Clubhouse.

The initial town hall-style meeting will include a presentation and interactive public engagement stations for the general community to provide feedback, comments, and recommendations for the future of the areas under discussion. All members of the Idaho Falls community are invited to attend and provide input.

The Northgate and 1st Street corridors are unique places within the City of Idaho Falls with unique challenges and opportunities. The city hopes to begin a dialog about these areas with stakeholders and the community as they look to the future of development and revitalization in the area.

“The City received some EPA grant money to finance this planning endeavor and to establish a vision and action plan to assist in maintaining neighborhood integrity, retaining business activity, and preserve the historic character,” said Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer. “We also hope to create a strategy to attract redevelopment and reinvestment in these focus areas as each one has its own unique character, land use mix, and redevelopment challenges and opportunities.”

The city wants community involvement to help plan a comprehensive approach so that each focus area can remain distinctive while at the same time blending with the adjacent focus areas and neighborhoods. The grant promotes area-wide planning efforts to enhance environmental and public health, boost the economy and support community development goals.

The community meeting is free and open to all members of the public. Stakeholder meetings will also be held during the week to get feedback from residents and businesses within the areas of focus. Other meetings and interviews will be held in the future as the planning and visioning efforts for the areas continue. Those additional meetings will be announced as they are planned.