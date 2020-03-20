Idaho Falls Police respond to possible crime scene
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Crime Watch
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police officers are at a possible crime scene after receiving a call for a welfare check Thursday evening.
Investigators have been at a residence on Stace Street since around 5 p.m. Neighbors say there is a crime scene truck and police tape has been put up.
Police believe there is no threat to the public. EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details when we receive them.