‘Idaho Gives’ dates extended to help nonprofits due to COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS — The state’s largest day of online giving, known as “Idaho Gives,” is extending to two weeks in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Idaho Gives is a program put on by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It’s designed to bring the state together by raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. Instead of being held for one day only like in years past, the event will be held from April 23 to May 7.

“The decision to extend the donation period was not taken lightly. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Nonprofit Center recognized that nonprofits are under an increased financial burden, and the extension will allow those nonprofits more time to engage with and gain much-needed support from donors,” according to an Idaho Gives news release. “The longer period of giving will also allow more time for nonprofits to build lasting relationships with these donors, providing support that will last beyond the giving period.”

Nonprofits pay a registration fee to participate, which promotes and advertises the event statewide.

According to the news release, Idaho Gives will use the early bird pricing throughout the 2020 registration period.

“Nonprofits shouldn’t have any unnecessary financial burden at this time,” Idaho Nonprofit Center President and CEO Amy Little said in a press release. “We know that Idaho Gives is even more important for nonprofits during the COVID-19 panic, and we want to do everything we can to make it financially beneficial for them at this time.”

The Idaho Nonprofit Center said it tries to keep fees as low as possible, so participating organizations can keep even more of the funds raised during the event.

There will be no in-person events for Idaho Gives because of the pandemic, but virtual events are encouraged to engage community members and donors.

Prizes will “still be a major component” of the event and will be awarded over the full two-week time period.

Nonprofits have until April 15 to register.