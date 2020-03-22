Jury convicts local man of drug trafficking and judge sends him to prison

IRWIN — A local man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury for trafficking methamphetamine.

Dwayne C. Christiansen, 45, appeared before District Judge Dane Watkins on Tuesday where he received three and a half to 10 years in prison and $10,285.50 in fees and fines. The jury convicted Christiansen on March 9 of felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine.

RELATED | 3 arrested when SWAT team finds meth, weapons in home near Irwin

Police reports show the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a search warrant on Christiansen’s home in March 2019 and found several items of drug paraphernalia, weapons and a total of just over 46 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release. Two other women in the home, Lisa M. Christiansen, 42 and Regina M. Smith, 52, were also arrested and pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both women are on probation following their guilty pleas. Dwayne C. Christiansen will be transported to an Idaho Department of Correction Facility with credit for the time he’s spent in custody.