Legal aid services see increase in clients during COVID-19

The following is a news release from Idaho Legal Aid Services.

BOISE — Idaho Legal Aid Services, Idaho’s largest provider of free civil legal services to low-income Idahoans, is committed to serving Idaho through the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Executive Director Jim Cook, the non-profit organization law firm anticipates an increase in people wanting help to respond to COVID-19 related legal problems such as housing, health access, public benefits, and domestic violence.

While most staff are working from home, Idaho Legal Aid Services continues to take new cases and serve new clients. Program attorneys continue to represent clients in protection order, eviction, and some other cases still being heard by Idaho courts.

They also continue to serve clients through free senior, housing and domestic violence legal advice lines.

Cook said that most staff just started working at home, too, so please be patient as they transition to a new delivery model.

To apply for services, call (208) 746-7541. You can also visit the website.