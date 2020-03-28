Legendary folk singer-songwriter releases first song in 8 years, and it’s 17 minutes long

(CNN) — Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan released his first song in eight years.

It’s a whopping 17 minutes long and it’s about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, who was shot in 1963.

The 78-year-old musician released a link to the song entitled “Murder First Foul” on Twitter.

“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you,” he wrote.

Dylan’s famous tracks include “The Times they are a Changin,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.” He has 11 Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize special citation and a Nobel Prize in literature.