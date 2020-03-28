TODAY'S WEATHER
Legendary folk singer-songwriter releases first song in 8 years, and it’s 17 minutes long

(CNN) — Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan released his first song in eight years.

It’s a whopping 17 minutes long and it’s about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, who was shot in 1963.

The 78-year-old musician released a link to the song entitled “Murder First Foul” on Twitter.

“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you,” he wrote.

Listen to it in the video above.

Dylan’s famous tracks include “The Times they are a Changin,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.” He has 11 Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize special citation and a Nobel Prize in literature.

