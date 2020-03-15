Local ski resort closing for the season due to coronavirus concerns

The following is a news release from Grand Targhee Resort.

ALTA, Wyo. — After careful consideration surrounding the dynamic situation of COVID-19, Grand Targhee Resort will cease operations for the remainder of the winter season at the end of the day, Sunday, March 15. The top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our guests, employees, and community.

Lodging will remain open through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, for inhouse guests to make alternative travel arrangements. Wild Bills and the Branding Iron will remain open based on the needs of in-house guests. The airport shuttle and local shuttle will continue operations on a limited schedule. All uphill traffic will remain closed until further notice.

The resort is working on a departure package for all affected employees to help ease the unexpected transition.

We sincerely apologize to all our guests at Grand Targhee Resort who are on-site or planning a future visit. We will automatically process refunds for future arrivals, through April 19. We expect our team will be overwhelmed with calls, but rest assured we will work through all cancellations and refunds. We will continue to honor this relaxed policy throughout the coming weeks.

If you have any questions regarding your reservation or advance purchases, please contact our Reservation team at (800) 724-4433 option 1 or email info@grandtarghee.com.