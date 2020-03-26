Man accused of drive-by shooting released from jail as state is unable to locate witness

BLACKFOOT — With the state unable to find a key witness in a drive-by shooting earlier this year, prosecutors said the only fair thing to do was dismiss charges against one suspect in the hopes of refiling charges later.

Kaden Scott Guymon, 24, was booked Feb. 25 on nine felony counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited home in Bingham County. He along and others were inside a car in January that deputies believe shot nine bullets into a home.

The main witness, who was also in the car, has not been located. Due to time limits on cases, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers told EastIdahoNews.com said they could not move forward without their main witness but will at a later date.

Rogers says prosecutors plan to refile the charges, which gives the state more time to gather evidence in the case. In Idaho, prosecutors have 14 days from an initial appearance with a defendant to present enough evidence in a felony case to move it onto the district court.

Because prosecutors said since they couldn’t track down the witness, Guymon’s right as a defendant made it so they needed to grant his release, they said.

Investigators also linked Dakoda Harris of Idaho Falls to the drive-by, and he was charged. He remains held in Bonneville County Jail on several other unrelated charges after being linked to a homicide and multi-state crime spree.

It is unclear if filing new charges will lead to Guymon being arrested a second time for the shooting.