Man arrested in Montana after 3 adults are found dead in Wyoming home

BIG HORN, Wyoming — Three adults were found dead in a small Wyoming town Sunday night and a suspect is now in custody in connection to the case.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8 p.m. that a man contacted a family member and said he had killed someone, according to a news release. Deputies responded to the man’s Big Horn home and found three people who were dead.

The man was apprehended in Montana by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. and is a suspect in the homicide investigation. His name has not been released and officials say formal charges are expected at a later date.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community. The identities of the victims are currently being withheld.