Man flees scene after driving vehicle into gas station wall

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence Saturday morning after he crashed his SUV into the Shaka’s Country Lanes gas station on Grandview Drive.

Idaho Falls resident Aaron Robinson, who witnessed the crash, observed the vehicle pull into gas station parking area at about 12:15 a.m. and drive directly into a wall. The driver then backed up and fled the scene.

Robinson reported the crash, along with the vehicle’s license plate.

Courtesy Aaron Robinson

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle at his home, where they observed him pull into a driveway. He was given a sobriety test and arrested for the DUI. He was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident that caused damage.

The crash caused some buckling of a wall at the gas station, and knocked over some shelves and display cases. A damage estimate was not available.

Clements credits Robinson for getting the license plate number, which resulted in the arrest.

Courtesy Aaron Robinson