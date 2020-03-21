Number of COVID-19 cases up to five in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A total of five cases of novel coronavirus have now been confirmed in eastern Idaho.

On Saturday, Eastern Idaho Public Health District identified the most recent case in Madison County. The man, who is under the age of 70, was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home.

As with every case, no additional information is being released about the individual.

This is the second case in Madison County. Two other cases have been identified in Teton County. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has also identified one case in Bingham County.

So far, no east Idaho cases have been severe enough to require hospitalization.

Statewide, the numbers have risen to 43 cases, with the highest numbers in Blaine and Ada counties, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. So far 1,217 people have been tested.

Additionally, the Southwest District Health and Central District Health are working with Middleton School District after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified in an Ada County resident who had been in Middleton Middle School on March 11 and 12, during which time the individual may have been contagious.

Epidemiologists continue to investigate all the cases. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and will monitor them closely for symptoms, according to a news release.

The following are simple strategies eastern Idahoans can all take to reduce the spread of illness and stay healthy:

Stay home if you’re sick and limit contact with others as much as possible.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.

The health districts have opened a call center to field questions from the community. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can reach the EIPH hotline at (208) 522-0310 and the SIPH hotline at (208) 234-5875.

For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.