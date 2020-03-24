People are being urged to support local restaurants as part of the ‘Great American Takeout’

(CNN) — People stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to support local restaurants on Tuesday, March 24 by ordering to-go as part of the “Great American Takeout.”

Local and national restaurants have banded together to ask people to support the restaurant industry by ordering takeout, with some restaurants offering deals to encourage participation.

Participants are being asked to post on social media and use the hashtag #GreatAmericanTakeout to help spread the word.

Like many businesses across the US, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic with many being shuttered or forced to layoff staff.

Darden Restaurants — which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other dining chains — reported that sales are down as much as 60% compared to the same period last year.

Many restaurants have moved to delivery and takeout only, with dine-in no longer being an option.

Some restaurants that previously did not have takeout or delivery available have been forced to change their model in order to stay open. Even iconic dining establishments such as Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn now offers takeout.