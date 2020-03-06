EAST IDAHO ELECTS: Raybould announces her run for re-election

REXBURG — One freshman state legislator is hitting back after a competitor accused her of not being conservative enough.

Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election to the Idaho House of Representatives District 34 seat B.

“It’s a privilege and honor to represent District 34. Thank you for trusting me to stand for you and your families in the Idaho House. You’ve helped me do a better job because you’ve shown up and been a part of the solution,” Raybould said in a news release.

Raybould will run against former Idaho representative Ron Nate in the May 19, Republican Party primary.

Nate was challenged and defeated by Rep. Doug Ricks in 2018. Ricks is not seeking reelection to the House this season as he is running for a Senate seat.

In his candidacy announcement, Nate attacked Raybould’s voting record.

“District 34 is a Republican district, and its representatives should likewise reflect strong Republican values. Unfortunately, Britt Raybould has actually voted for bigger government, wasteful spending, more regulations, against religious freedom and against free enterprise,” Nate said in a previous news release.

Raybould punched back at Nate in a news release.

“On May 19, our community will face a choice of who to send back to Boise. Two years ago, the voters rejected my challenger because they wanted a representative who gets things done. It’s easier to rely on third-party interest groups for your ideas and say ‘no’ to almost everything. It’s much harder to sit at the table and work with others to find a solution,” she said.

She went on to say that her voting record speaks for itself.

“I’ve brought forward ideas that represent something better than the status quo. I’ve reached out to thousands of people in the community, including folks who disagree with me on different issues. Then, when it’s time to vote, I’ve done my best to represent the conservative values of our communities,” she said in a news release.

Raybould was elected in 2018, beating two other candidates running for the same position. The seat was previously held by former Rep. Dell Raybould, Britt Raybould’s grandfather.

“Please continue working with me towards a brighter, more prosperous future for our state and the next generation of Idahoans,” she said in a news release.

Raybould could not be reached for further comment Thursday.