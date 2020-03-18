Rexburg woman gets at least five days in jail for theft at daycare

REXBURG — A Rexburg woman who stole from her former employer will serve probation and at least five days in jail.

Earlier this year, Ashliegh Dawn Sparks, 22, signed a plea agreement reducing one felony count of grand theft to misdemeanor petit theft. She was sentenced last month. Online court records indicate Magistrate Judge David Hunt sentenced Sparks to 180 days in jail while suspending 175 of them. He also gave Sparks two years of unsupervised probation.

As part of the plea agreement, Sparks agreed to pay back the $1,350 missing from Apple Tree Learning Center, her former employer. Police say Sparks took the money over several months in 2018 and the employer caught her stealing on a hidden camera.

Sparks told investigators she was pregnant and missing days of work because of sickness. Due to financial hardship, she said she was taking the money, and she told her husband somebody was leaving the cash on their doorstep to help them out.

Sparks is required to pay $757.50 in fees and fines.