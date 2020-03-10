Weather conditions play a role in teen crashing into parent’s vehicle
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
RIGBY — Limited visibility due to heavy fog played a role in a teenage driver rear-ending their parent’s vehicle Tuesday morning.
ISP investigating a crash on SH 33 near MP 45. Limited visibility due to heavy fog.
The incident occurred on Idaho Highway 33 near milepost 45. Idaho State Police and Mud Lake Ambulance responded to the call that came in around 7:15 a.m., according to a tweet by the Idaho State Police.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage, but no one was injured in the accident, according to Mud Lake Ambulance officials. ISP dispatchers say there were no road or lane closures as a result of the crash.
