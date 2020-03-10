Weather conditions play a role in teen crashing into parent’s vehicle

RIGBY — Limited visibility due to heavy fog played a role in a teenage driver rear-ending their parent’s vehicle Tuesday morning.

ISP investigating a crash on SH 33 near MP 45. Limited visibility due to heavy fog.

Do you issue a citation when a child runs into the back of their parent? #AllInTheFamily#DinnerTimeConversation pic.twitter.com/k3TIe9esat — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) March 10, 2020

The incident occurred on Idaho Highway 33 near milepost 45. Idaho State Police and Mud Lake Ambulance responded to the call that came in around 7:15 a.m., according to a tweet by the Idaho State Police.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, but no one was injured in the accident, according to Mud Lake Ambulance officials. ISP dispatchers say there were no road or lane closures as a result of the crash.

The foggy conditions during the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near milepost 45. | Courtesy Idaho State Police Twitter.