Woman killed in crash near Gooding

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On March 5, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash north of Gooding on State Highway 46 at milepost 125.7.

Lanea L. Fields, 65, of Fairfield, Idaho was driving northbound on State Highway 46 in a 2010 Ford Focus. Fields drove off the road in a curve, then lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went down an embankment, hit a rock wall, then rolled. Fields was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

ISP was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and Gooding Fire Department.

Next of kin has been notified.