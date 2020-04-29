1,121 people presumed recovered from COVID-19 in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho continues to be low.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 32 new cases, and no new deaths. So far across the state, 1,984 people have tested positive for the virus since mid-March. Officials also say that 1,121 people have now lived at least 30 days since initial infection, and are presumed recovered.

Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Southeast Idaho Public Health District report that 71 people have tested positive for the virus in eastern Idaho. But as of Monday afternoon, only seven of those people were still showing symptoms or being monitored by either health district.

No deaths have occurred in eastern Idaho.

The number of COVID-19 tests available in Idaho continues to grow daily. However, public health officials continue to warn that due to initial testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EIPH says it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25 and was extended through April 30. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom-monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

