12 people released from COVID-19 isolation in east Idaho. Statewide deaths up to 24

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho health officials say COVID-19 has caused or contributed to the deaths of 24 individuals statewide.

So far, none of them have been in eastern Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is also reporting the number of new cases has jumped up again. On Thursday, the number of new cases was 121, raising the total number to 1,353. So far, 13,094 people have been tested.

The state is not tracking how many people recover from COVID-19; however, officials say the novel coronavirus has a very high recovery rate.

In eastern Idaho, the number of positive cases has risen to 40, according to the Eastern Idaho Public Health District and Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

It’s not clear how many people have recovered, but EIPHD also announced it is now releasing information about people who have been released from isolation, spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said Thursday. EIPD says of the 30 cases in Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison, Teton counties, 12 have been released from isolation.

Taylor said being released from isolation isn’t considered recovery; rather, it is an indication a patient is no longer infectious or a threat to the community.

The number of COVID-19 tests available in Idaho continues to grow daily. However, public health officials continue to warn that due to initial testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EIPH says it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom-monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.