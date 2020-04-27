88-year-old bicyclist dies in western Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On April 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash southbound on US 95 at milepost 183, south of Riggins.

Jack H. Hurley, 88, of Pollock, was riding a bicycle southbound when he turned left into the northbound lane of travel. A silver 2006 GMC Sierra driven by James L. Payne, 75, of Middleton swerved to miss Hurley but was unable to avoid striking him. Hurley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Payne and his passenger, Cynthia R. Hess, 55, of Ammon, were uninjured. The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.