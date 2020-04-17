A Feel Good Friday surprise for lunch ladies

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Life has changed for everyone over the past few weeks and school lunch ladies have adapted to serving meals to students in eastern Idaho. Rather than spending time in kitchens, many cafeteria workers are standing outside as parents pick up breakfast and lunch for their children.

We decided to randomly thank lunch workers with gift cards this week. Watch the video above to see the surprises!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.