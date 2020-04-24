A Feel Good Friday thank you for the man taking his ponies to cheer up the elderly and those with special needs

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about a man named Larry Cudmore. He is a retired pastor and cancer survivor who is running Champs Heart, a ministry to share horse encounter experiences with children and their family members who are facing challenges of cancer or other disabilities.

All of Cudmore’s events have been canceled because of COVID-19, but he is taking his mini ponies to retirement homes and care center facilities to brighten the lives of those who live there. He walks around with the animals outside and residents are able to see them through their windows.

We decided to thank Larry for what he's doing and surprise him for Feel Good Friday.

