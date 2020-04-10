A Feel Good Friday thanks for the woman behind ‘Trucker Treats’

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Last week we received this email:

During this time, we all look for the moments that make us smile. My husband and I are truck drivers that are constantly moving from the East coast to the West coast making deliveries. Today, as we were at the Love’s truck stop in Idaho Falls, we saw…two amazing women driving through the entire truck stop giving truck drivers free gift bags full of goodies. This is what makes this country great. These women are what make us truck drivers keep rolling and makes our job that much sweeter.

We learned that Brittnie Transtrum is the woman behind Trucker Treats and she has been giving goodie bags to truckers for the past three weeks. We decided to thank her for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above to see the surprise.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.