A vandal who left graffiti around Death Valley National Park has confessed and apologized, agency says

(CNN) — A vandal who left graffiti around Death Valley National Park on numerous occasions has confessed to his crimes and apologized to the National Parks Service, according to a press release from the agency.

The man wrote “Steve & Lacy” on rocks, a well and other historic structures throughout Death Valley National Park in January 2019 and January 2020. He left graffiti in Echo Canyon, Butte Valley, Homestake Dry Camp, and Crankshaft Junction, the release said. His notes included “Steve & Lacy Camped Here” and “Steve & Lacy Were Here” with dates next to them.

The man, a British Columbia resident referred to only as Steve, called to confess on April 17 just days after NPS shared images of the vandalism on social media in an attempt to identify the culprit.

Steve told a NPS investigating park ranger that an acquaintance brought the social media post to his attention. He confessed and apologized, according the press release.

As for Lacy, the release said she is ‘blameless — she is a dog.”

No charges have been filed but penalties could include a fine and/or restitution charges. The fact that the man confessed and apologized might be a “mitigating factor,” the release said.