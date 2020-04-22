Additional charges filed against man involved in Heise standoff

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office has filed additional charges against a man accused of shooting at law enforcement and bystanders in a February standoff.

When arrested on Feb. 9, Channean L. Deveau, 27, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But after further review, prosecutors filed two additional felony counts of aggravated assault with a use of a deadly weapon felony enhancement. The enhancement allows an additional 15 years added to a sentence if convicted.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark told EastIdahoNews.com that following the Critical Incident Task Force investigation his office determined law enforcement’s use of force was justified. The additional charges, Clark said, came from Deveau allegedly firing the gun at deputies.

Police reports show law enforcement was called to the Heise area in February, after a group of bystanders called dispatch to report they had found a suicidal Deveau crashed in a ditch, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The bystanders reported when they tried helping Deveau, he fired his gun towards them.

More police and deputies arrived and were able to get the bystanders out of harm’s way while attempting to negotiate with Deveau. The Sheriff’s Office says while speaking with Deveau he said he wanted law enforcement to end his life.

“Deveau stepped out of his vehicle with a handgun and fired it in the direction of the officers, resulting in return fire from officers,” according to the release. “Deveau continued to be uncooperative and deputies used less-lethal rounds and a Taser to incapacitate him long enough to be taken into custody.”

No bystanders or law enforcement were injured in the incident.

A preliminary hearing for the new charges is scheduled for April 29. A jury trial for the initial charges is scheduled for June 8 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Deveau remains held at the Bonneville County Jail on $280,000 bail.