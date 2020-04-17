Amber Alert issued for girl abducted by two men

RUPERT — The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager who was abducted by two men Thursday morning. The 14-year-old girl is believed to be in imminent danger.

Nayeli Miciela Ford has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs around 175 lbs. and was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts, and white and black Adidas shoes.

The first suspect is Galarza C. Villanueva, a 35-year-old with black hair and brown eyes who weighs around 145 lbs.

The second suspect is Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar, an 18-year-old with brown eyes and black hair who weighs around 140 lbs.

Nayeli was taken by the two men around 7:50 a.m., according to police. Officers say the group was in a 2011 gray Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate 2M 77260. They are possibly headed westbound to Santa Rosa, California.

Anyone with information on the group is asked to call 911 or (208) 434-2320.