Amber alert issued in central Wyoming

RIVERTON, Wyoming — An amber alert has been issued in Fremont County, Wyoming for four children.

Authorities say Stacia Potter, a non-custodial parent, abducted her four children on April 5 in Riverton, Wyoming. She was last seen driving a grey 2019 Dodge Ram truck that was towing a large fifth wheel on April 9. The camper was brown and white with a Wyoming tag of 10-1788.

Potter is a 30-year-old Native American with brown hair and eyes. She is 5’1″ and weights 130 lbs. She has a scar on her left forearm, and a back tattoo of a marijuana leaf. She wears glasses.

The missing children are:

Five-year-old David Villescas is a Native American with brown hair and eyes. He is 4’0″ and weighs 30 lbs.

Six-year-old Divine Potter is a Native American with brown hair and eyes. She is 4’6″ and weighs 50 lbs.

Eleven-year-old Raelee Potter is a Native American with brown hair and eyes. She is 5’0″ and weighs 120 lbs.

Fourteen-year-old Xavier Potter is a Native American with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’5″ and weighs 110 lbs.

Photos of the children are not available.

Anyone with information about Potter or her children should contact the Fremont County, Wyoming Sheriff Office. The number is (307) 332-5611