Authorities asking for help locating stolen trailer valued at over $55,000

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance after an expensive trailer with equipment was stolen.

The 16-foot long trailer containing sandblasting equipment disappeared sometime between March 26 and April 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The office did not disclosed where the trailer went missing from or who owns it. The trailer has Idaho license plate that reads 9655TG.

The trailer was valued at over $55,000, the trailer also contains two large lockable storage boxes.

Officials did not say if they have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the theft or location of the trailer is encouraged to call Detective Casey Craig at 208-236-7145.