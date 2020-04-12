Authorities involved in standoff at Ammon home

AMMON – Authorities are engaged in a standoff at a home in Ammon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it began around 5:30 p.m. on Ross and Wanda Street.

Lovell says a man tied to a disturbance in Idaho Falls earlier in the day barricaded himself inside an Ammon home. The nature of the disturbance is unknown.

Lovell is not sure whether the man is armed, but no one is inside with him.

Deputies and a SWAT team are there right now and have the situation contained. They are working to get him out of the house.

Lovell says there is no danger to the surrounding community, but he is asking you to avoid the area. If you live nearby, stay in your house.

More information will be posted when it is available.

Courtesy Brian Allison