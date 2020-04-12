Authorities release new information, name of suspects in Ammon standoff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – The suspects in Saturday’s incident on Wanda Street were identified as 21-year-old Addona S. Olivas and 23-year-old Cody L. Benjamin, both of Ammon. Both Olivas and Benjamin were involved in a disturbance on Skyline Dr. in Idaho Falls that is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Skyline for a report of a disturbance in which someone had discharged a firearm at another individual. The caller reported that the person who had fired the weapon was suspected to be Cody Benjamin and that he and other individuals involved had fled the scene.

Idaho Falls police officers and Bonneville County deputies began searching for Benjamin in the area and at locations he was known to frequent. Officers also responded to the address on Skyline to speak with witnesses and investigate what had occurred.

According to witnesses, Benjamin and others had been involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation. Individuals involved in the original altercation dispersed. A secondary altercation ensued when Benjamin’s girlfriend, Addonna S. Olivas, returned to the address on Skyline upset about the previous altercation where Benjamin had sustained injuries. Officers learned through the investigation that during this second altercation, Olivas pointed a firearm in the direction of another individual and fired approximately two rounds before fleeing the scene. No one appears to have been struck by the gunfire.

While that investigation was occurring, Bonneville County deputies checked an address on Wanda Street in Ammon and located both vehicles associated with Olivas and Benjamin pulled into the driveway. As deputies approached the residence, they located Olivas outside and detained her as a suspect in the aggravated assault. Information obtained at that time indicated Benjamin was in the basement of the residence and had access to firearms in addition to being wanted on multiple misdemeanor warrants and subject of a felony weapon violation.

While deputies and Idaho Falls police officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated and responded to the scene. During this time, deputies recovered a handgun in a vehicle used by Olivas believed to have been used in the earlier disturbance. Olivas was taken into custody by Idaho Falls Police and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies attempted multiple times to make contact with Benjamin inside the residence and received no answer. After the search warrant for the residence was obtained, deputies began a search and ultimately located Benjamin hiding in the basement. A Sheriff’s office K-9 was deployed as part of the search as Benjamin would not communicate with deputies commands to come out. Upon being discovered by the K-9 and taken into custody, Benjamin suffered a dog bite injury and was escorted to an awaiting ambulance to be checked.

Benjamin was transported with deputies via the Idaho Falls Fire Dept. ambulance to the hospital for treatment from the dog bite injury and minor injuries sustained in the earlier disturbance. After being cleared at the hospital, Benjamin was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on 5 active misdemeanor warrants along with new felony and misdemeanor charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and multiple counts of injury to a child. The investigation into the disturbance on Skyline is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department wish to thank the Idaho State Police for their assistance and the local residents nearby who were temporarily displaced during this emergency. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience while the scene was contained and dealt with as safely as possible.