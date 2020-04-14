BLM Idaho Falls District hiring wildland firefighters for 2020

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District are hiring wildland firefighters for the 2020 fire season.

Job applications are being accepted and are due April 20, 2020.

Pay starts at $12.95/hour with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay. To qualify you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have six months of general experience.

“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” said Richard Zimmerman, BLM Idaho Falls District Assistant Fire Management Officer.

Test yourself mentally and physically as a wildland firefighter. Spend your workdays outside on beautiful public lands. Get paid to work out.

Apply on USAJobs, visit https://bit.ly/3a7DgGk. The Idaho Falls District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.

For assistance in applying, please contact Austin Catlin in Idaho Falls, (208) 709-2423; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, (208) 478-6351; or Jeff Knudson in Salmon, (208) 756-5497.