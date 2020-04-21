Boil advisory in effect for 5,600 Falls Water customers after outage Monday night

The following is a news release from Falls Water Company.

IDAHO FALLS – Falls Water Company is issuing a boil water advisory following a valve failure at a well site Monday night.

Falls Water Company routinely monitors the conditions in the drinking water distribution system. On April 20 at approximately 7 p.m., we experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss of pressure due to a check valve failure at a well site.

A drop in or loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Water service to all customers was restored to customers approximately a half-hour after the pressure drop occurred. The water system has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples are being taken and the sample results should be known on April 22, 2020. The failed check valve is being replaced.

What should customers do?