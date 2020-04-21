Boil advisory in effect for 5,600 Falls Water customers after outage Monday night
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Idaho Falls
Published at
The following is a news release from Falls Water Company.
IDAHO FALLS – Falls Water Company is issuing a boil water advisory following a valve failure at a well site Monday night.
Falls Water Company routinely monitors the conditions in the drinking water distribution system. On April 20 at approximately 7 p.m., we experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss of pressure due to a check valve failure at a well site.
A drop in or loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.
RELATED | UPDATE: Water restored for 5,600 customers in Ammon area
Water service to all customers was restored to customers approximately a half-hour after the pressure drop occurred. The water system has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples are being taken and the sample results should be known on April 22, 2020. The failed check valve is being replaced.
What should customers do?
- As a precautionary measure, boil the water before drinking. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
- The symptoms above are caused by many types of organisms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
- If you are a daycare provider or a business that prepares food, please contact the Eastern Idaho Public Health Department at (208) 523-5382.