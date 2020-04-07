Campaign for high school seniors and athletes spreads on social media

BLACKFOOT — A campaign to honor Idaho’s high school seniors and student athletes who were sidelined amid the coronavirus pandemic is spreading across social media.

#BeTheLightId encourages Idaho’s high schools to turn on their stadium lights Friday, April 10, to support the 2020 graduating class and the spring sports athletes.

Families can drive by and honk from their cars to show added support while practicing social distancing. Schools are asking participants to take pictures and share them on social media along with the hashtag.

“The lights will be a symbol showing that we are thinking of you all and hope this provides hope and assurance during a time when all school and sports are suspended,” Filer High School wrote on its Facebook page.

The COVID-19 crisis has halted spring sports and jeopardized in-person high school commencements across Idaho and the country in recent weeks.

Dozens of schools had committed to the campaign as of Tuesday morning.

Some parents are asking their schools to join in.

“Could Madison participate in this?” Patron Amy Loomis posted to a community Facebook page.

So far, at least 11 high schools had shared the hashtag, with plans to participate:

Filer High School

Blackfoot High School

Buhl High School

Mackay Junior-Senior High School

Salmon Junior-Senior High School

Sugar-Salem High School

Marsing High School

Kamiah High School

Snake River High School

Madison High School

South Fremont High School

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 7, 2020.