Campaign for high school seniors and athletes spreads on social media
Devin Bodkin, IdahoEdNews.org
Education
Published at | Updated at
BLACKFOOT — A campaign to honor Idaho’s high school seniors and student athletes who were sidelined amid the coronavirus pandemic is spreading across social media.
#BeTheLightId encourages Idaho’s high schools to turn on their stadium lights Friday, April 10, to support the 2020 graduating class and the spring sports athletes.
Families can drive by and honk from their cars to show added support while practicing social distancing. Schools are asking participants to take pictures and share them on social media along with the hashtag.
“The lights will be a symbol showing that we are thinking of you all and hope this provides hope and assurance during a time when all school and sports are suspended,” Filer High School wrote on its Facebook page.
The COVID-19 crisis has halted spring sports and jeopardized in-person high school commencements across Idaho and the country in recent weeks.
Dozens of schools had committed to the campaign as of Tuesday morning.
Some parents are asking their schools to join in.
“Could Madison participate in this?” Patron Amy Loomis posted to a community Facebook page.
So far, at least 11 high schools had shared the hashtag, with plans to participate:
- Filer High School
- Blackfoot High School
- Buhl High School
- Mackay Junior-Senior High School
- Salmon Junior-Senior High School
- Sugar-Salem High School
- Marsing High School
- Kamiah High School
- Snake River High School
- Madison High School
- South Fremont High School
This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 7, 2020.