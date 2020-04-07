Confirmed coronavirus cases go up to 1,210. Two more deaths reported.

IDAHO FALLS — The number of COVID-19-related deaths rose to 15 in Idaho as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirms 1,210 cases of coronavirus had been discovered in Idaho of the 11,989 people who had been tested statewide. That’s an increase of about 40 cases since Monday.

There are 34 cases in eastern Idaho, and so far no deaths have occurred on this side of the state.

The state is not tracking how many people recover from COVID-19; however, there is a very high recovery rate associated with the novel coronavirus.

Despite the latest numbers, public health officials warn due to testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EIPH officials say it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.