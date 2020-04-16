Conservative groups plan to violate stay-home order with Friday protest at Idaho Capitol

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Three activist groups are planning on a staging a protest Friday afternoon at the Idaho Capitol in downtown Boise.

The event, dubbed Disobey Idaho, is being held to protest Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-home order.

Idaho Freedom Foundation, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and Health Freedom Idaho announced in a social media post: “We will gather on Friday to remind our employees of the state that we will not stay silent while they attempt to destroy the lives of Idahoans and our economy.”

“We do not consent to our state being shut down. We do not consent to forced imprisonment,” the groups stated. “All businesses are essential. Idahoans have a fundamental right to provide for their families. Government cannot interfere with natural rights.”

The event is being held in defiance of a statewide stay-home order enacted by Little under an extreme emergency declaration on March 25. Little on Wednesday extended the order through April 30, and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has said he’s prepared to defend its legality.

“Gatherings of individuals outside the home are prohibited, with certain exceptions for essential activities or essential travel or to perform work for essential businesses and government agencies or perform essential infrastructure work … All people in Idaho shall immediately cease hosting or participating in all public and private gatherings and multiperson activities for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, regardless of the number of people involved,” states the order .

The Idaho State Police has jurisdiction over the Capitol Mall. The Boise Police Department “is aware and will be monitoring” the protest, according to a spokesperson.

The Statesman has reached out to Idaho State Police and the governor’s office for comment.