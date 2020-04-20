Construction on I-15 between Dubois and Hamer begins Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction on Interstate 15 between Dubois and Hamer starting Monday.

This section of I-15 has reached the end of its design life and will be reconstructed to meet current design standards. This project is expected to be completed by this fall.

Drivers can expect reduced speeds and width restrictions throughout the work zone as traffic control will be in effect. Traffic will be merged to single-lane two-way traffic.

ITD encourages drivers to slow down, pay attention, follow posted speed limit signs and watch for crews working in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information.

Knife River Corporation – Northwest is the contractor on this project.