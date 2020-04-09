Couple finds newborn on porch

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — The Omaha Police Department said an infant was found dropped off on the porch of a south Omaha home Monday morning.

According to the police, a resident of a house near U and South 15th streets found a newborn infant inside a package that was dropped off on the front porch of the house.

Vicente Cruz said his wife saw a woman approach their home and dart away.

They noticed a bag on a chair on their front porch. Cruz said it was moving but not making any noise. They thought it was suspicious and called 91.

“The paramedics showed up and unwrapped the package and the baby started crying,” Vicente Cruz said.

Police said a woman about 20 years old was seen placing the package on the front porch around 11:40 a.m. OPD said the woman left in a two-door black Pontiac with tinted windows.

“She just dropped the package and ran. It was less than 10 seconds,” Cruz said.

Police said the infant was responsive but needed medical attention. First responders transported the infant to a hospital.

“My wife and I started crying. It was sad because we couldn’t imagine why the mother dropped that kid right in front of my house,” Cruz said.

Cruz said paramedics called him later to let him know the baby boy weighed 7 pounds and was OK.

Cruz said he hopes to keep tabs on the boy because he’d like to raise him as his own.

He and his wife had considered having another child since their three children are grown and out of the house.

“It’s a message. Sometimes it’s difficult to understand, and we need extra help to understand, but I feel lucky,” Cruz said.

Cruz said he does not know anyone who was expecting a child and believes the drop to be completely random.

Police are concerned about the mother’s health and are seeking information about her.

