COVID-19 cases jump to 1,170 in Idaho with 13 deaths

IDAHO FALLS — With another community spread case of COVID-19 in Bonneville County, the total number of cases in the state rises to 1,170, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“Community spread” means at least one person in an area has been infected and is not sure how or where they became exposed to the virus.

A man in his 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 brings the total cases in Bonneville County to seven. The man has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. He is one of 69 new cases statewide reported Monday.

Idaho is reporting 13 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, 11,246 tests have been administered. The virus has spread to 31 out of the 44 counties in the state.

Given the shortage of tests, and limits on how many people can be tested, it is safe to assume that the numbers of those infected with COVID-19 are higher than what is being reported, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

The state is not tracking how many people recover from COVID-19; however, there is a very high recovery rate associated with the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 27 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Idaho, including seven in Bonneville County, and five in Bannock County, according to the Eastern Idaho and Southeast Idaho public health districts.

Statewide, the most cases have been reported in Blaine County, which has 423 cases, and Ada County, which has 419 cases.

EIPH officials say it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See the latest CDC information on the novel coronavirus at eastidahonews.com/outbreak.