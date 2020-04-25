Dozens of people in quarantine show up to see sheep cross the street near Boise

BOISE – People turned out in droves to watch a herd of sheep cross the street in Boise.

The herd began its annual migration on State Highway 55 near Boise last week.

The sheep are expected to spend the next few months grazing in the foothills to help cut down on fire fuels.

People were taking pictures and waving at the sheep. Some were probably just happy to be out of the house.

The rancher who helped escort the sheep across the road said he appreciated everyone coming out to watch the sheep.

Rancher Frank Shirts said the virus is hurting the sheep industry tremendously.

“The sheep business has been hurt worse than anybody because we have all those imports sitting in our freezer and they bring over hald into this country and just destroy us,” said Shirts.

Shirts has participated in the sheep migration for many years but says this might be his last year if the economy doesn’t rebound.