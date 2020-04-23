Dust storm closes section of Interstate 86 between Pocatello and American Falls

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transporation Department closed Interstate 86 between American Falls and Arbon Valley due to a dust storm on Thursday afternoon.

Visibility has been severely reduced, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Drivers on the road tell EastIdahoNews.com that traffic on the road is at a standstill. Idaho State Police report they are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-86 near milepost 49, the Rainbow Road exit.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen. Visit 511 Idaho for more details.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when more information is available.