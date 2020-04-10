Eye doctors explain how students can minimize eye-related problems from online learning

IDAHO FALLS — As students adapt to online education and learning during the pandemic, eye doctors want to inform parents of something their child might experience.

Computer Vision Syndrome is something that happens when somebody focuses their eyes on a computer or other display device for long uninterrupted periods of time. The eye’s muscles are then unable to recover from the constant tension required to maintain focus on a close object.

“We know right now with everything going on, kids are going to be on electronic devices a lot more,” Optometrist Nathan Kohler said. “I want to make parents aware that if their kids started to have symptoms — a lot of headaches, they weren’t wanting to be on the computer, were tired or grouchy — there’s a reason for it aside from them having to do homework on the computer.”

Kohler, the owner of Parkway Eyecare in Idaho Falls and Shelley Eyecare in Shelley, said there are other symptoms of Computer Vision Syndrome parents should watch for. He mentioned blurred vision, neck pain, eye strain, dry eyes, irritated eyes, double vision, vertigo/dizziness and difficulty refocusing the eyes.

“Some people, it doesn’t really affect them a whole lot,” he said. “In Shelley, we just started back doing the online schooling on Monday, and I had a parent by Monday afternoon who had called me and asked me a few questions about it. For her child, it was almost instantaneous because they weren’t used to being stuck sitting at a screen for six hours.”

Optometrist Scott Fulmer at Advantage Eye Centers in Idaho Falls said, “When they’re staring at a computer and really concentrating, their blink rates only about one-third of what it would normally be.”

Despite the blue light computers give off that affect eyes, Kohler and Fulmer said there are steps that can be taken to reduce issues.

Proper rest to the eyes and its muscles is recommended to relieve the associated eye strain, Kohler said. He recommends getting an adequate night’s sleep, and when a student is on a display device, take breaks and look at distant objects.

Both doctors recommend students follow the “20-20-20 rule” where every 20 minutes, a person focuses their eyes on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

People can also consciously blink their eyes every so often to help replenish the tear film, use artificial tears, run a humidifier to get more moisture in the air or use low powered reading glasses, Kohler said.

Although Computer Vision Syndrome is common, the optometrists said sometimes a person will need to consult with an eye doctor because something specific might need to be done for the person.

“We need to take care of our eyes. Eye health is important and eyes play such a vital role in learning and education, so we want to protect them,” Kohler explained. “We want to make sure that our kids can learn as much as possible during this trying time.”